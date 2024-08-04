Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOSP. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.18. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $133.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Innospec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

