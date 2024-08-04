Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 64.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NewMarket Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NEU stock opened at $550.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $436.90 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $533.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.47.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $710.23 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.