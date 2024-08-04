Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,552.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,656.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,610 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ COOP opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $95.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

