Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.05 Million Stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GAP were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,519,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of GAP by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 91,151 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE GPS opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of GAP to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,132 shares of company stock valued at $654,003. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

