Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 32.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

