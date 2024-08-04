Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.16 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

