Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.17 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWI stock opened at $126.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.35 and a 52 week high of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

