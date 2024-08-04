Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Global Net Lease worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 360,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 170,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

GNL opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.44%.

GNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

