Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 500.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 55.62%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

