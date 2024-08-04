Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AL. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Air Lease by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Down 13.8 %

NYSE AL opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $52.31.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AL

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.