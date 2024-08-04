Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 62,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after buying an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $41,988,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 870,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $23,137,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $20,893,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $3,890,951.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,605,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154 over the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BROS opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

View Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.