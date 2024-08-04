Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,072 shares of company stock worth $17,749,275 over the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

