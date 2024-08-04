Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

