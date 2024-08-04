Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 10,727 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI opened at $10.41 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

