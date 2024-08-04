Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,539 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 14,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,504 shares of company stock valued at $869,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.