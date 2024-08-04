Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,272 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Wayfair from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,788.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,788.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,949 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

