Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,293 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -267.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $59.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

