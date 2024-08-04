Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,425 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

