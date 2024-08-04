Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,497 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of California Resources worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 638.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 77,628 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,766,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 224,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,292,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $5,585,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

CRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE CRC opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.21 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

