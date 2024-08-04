Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Get Q2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.44. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $71,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 239,476 shares in the company, valued at $14,670,299.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $5,224,320. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.