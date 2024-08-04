Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. Q2 has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,902,128.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,465,773.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $1,703,272.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,902,128.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,637 shares of company stock worth $5,224,320 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

