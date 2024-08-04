Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,333,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 80,060 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. LB Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 116.8% in the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 6,451,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

WOW opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.53. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 39.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,224.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,575,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,335,913.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,224.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,889 shares of company stock valued at $267,754. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

