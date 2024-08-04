Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of QNTO stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

Quaint Oak Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.