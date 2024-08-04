QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.63.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $159.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,436. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $913,752,000 after purchasing an additional 259,403 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.