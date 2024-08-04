Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) PT Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

NYSE RDN opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $187,461.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $636,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Radian Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 646,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

