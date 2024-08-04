Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) PT Raised to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Ranpak Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.03 million, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.40. Ranpak has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.67 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

In other Ranpak news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $100,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,246.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,863,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 943,210 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 188.8% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 714,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 467,179 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 50.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 270,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 90,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Ranpak by 227.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

