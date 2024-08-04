Raymond James Increases M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Price Target to $210.00

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MHO. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on M/I Homes
M/I Homes Stock Performance
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at M/I Homes
In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,184,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,144,000 after acquiring an additional 206,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $25,385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,313,000 after purchasing an additional 95,437 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $11,078,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 64,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.