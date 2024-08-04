Raymond James Increases M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Price Target to $210.00

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MHO. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Stock Performance

MHO stock opened at $153.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.25. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $173.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.22.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,184,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,144,000 after acquiring an additional 206,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $25,385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,313,000 after purchasing an additional 95,437 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $11,078,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 64,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.