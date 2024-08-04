RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.71.

RBC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBC

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,589,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 110,705 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,095,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $276.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.17. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $309.01.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.