Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) PT Raised to $213.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $208.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $151.04 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -314.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.5% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 28.9% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth $13,160,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

