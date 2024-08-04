REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

RGNX stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $642.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,193.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,079 shares of company stock worth $859,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

