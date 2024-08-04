Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $208.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RGA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.73.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $206.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $227.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

