Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.
Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %
Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.66.
In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $112,268.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,898.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $112,268.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,898.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,052 shares of company stock worth $988,396 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
