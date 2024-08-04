Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $7.10. 444,482 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 368,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Renesas Electronics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

About Renesas Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.