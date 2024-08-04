ResMed (NYSE:RMD) PT Raised to $206.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

ResMed stock opened at $223.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.89 and a 200 day moving average of $196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $225.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,299,516.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,796. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 196.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

