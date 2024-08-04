Richard A. Heyman Sells 1,702 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $46,822.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,498.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $27.67.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELVN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 37,632 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

