RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.28.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

