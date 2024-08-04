Robert W. Baird Cuts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $154.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.20.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average is $114.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

