Robert W. Stallings Buys 14,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $279,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,009.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after buying an additional 547,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,120,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $11,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,025,000 after purchasing an additional 80,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

