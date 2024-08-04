Rockcliff Metals (CVE:RCLF) Trading Down 7.7%

Rockcliff Metals Corp (CVE:RCLF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 103,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 165,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Rockcliff Metals Trading Down 7.7 %
The stock has a market cap of C$9.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.
Rockcliff Metals Company Profile
Rockcliff Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold. The company primarily focuses on the Snow Lake Project located in Manitoba, Canada. Its principal properties include the Talbot Property, the Rail Property, the Bur property, and the Laguna Property.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rockcliff Metals
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Rockcliff Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockcliff Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.