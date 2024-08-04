Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Raised to $15.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.83 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,000,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,277,000 after buying an additional 3,186,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after buying an additional 1,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 355,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 111,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

