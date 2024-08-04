Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Raised to $15.00 at Wedbush

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 156.83 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,000,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,277,000 after buying an additional 3,186,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after buying an additional 1,101,325 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,698,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,852,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 355,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 111,563 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

