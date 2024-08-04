Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Raised to $15.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.83 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,348.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

