ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.03

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 37859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.
ROHM Trading Down 4.6 %
The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.
ROHM Company Profile
ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.
