Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Bank of America

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of ROKU opened at $53.14 on Friday. Roku has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.17%. Roku’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 1,822.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

