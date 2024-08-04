Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. Roku has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 1,822.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

