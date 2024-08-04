Roth Mkm Boosts Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $217.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Roth Mkm from $189.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Universal Display stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,567,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $101,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after acquiring an additional 76,967 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 66.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,099,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

