Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $61.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.06.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Down 6.5 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.44. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.2% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.