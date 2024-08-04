Royal Bank of Canada Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $292.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $282.00 to $292.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.98% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.08.

Biogen Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $205.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.29. Biogen has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $278.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. Biogen’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Biogen by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

