Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $99.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s previous close.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Cloudflare Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $79.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $2,196,364.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,001,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,634 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $2,151,272.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,285,566.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $2,196,364.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,648 shares in the company, valued at $85,001,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 691,210 shares of company stock valued at $53,578,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 41,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.