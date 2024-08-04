Royal Bank of Canada Increases Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $37.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

RDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Radian Group stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,660.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,660.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 859.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 539.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

